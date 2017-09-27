Estate agency backs born-again veteran horse-rider

An estate agency that has offices in Mansfield and Southwell has announced a new sponsorship deal with an inspirational horse-rider to coincide with her latest big competition.

Equestrian specialists, Richard Watkinson and Partners, are backing veteran eventer Jacky Beavan, who is hoping for success at the Osberton Horse Trials, near Worksop, which start today (Wednesday) and run until Sunday.

Jacky has made a remarkable comeback from injury. At the age of 18, she suffered concussion after falling off a horse and, as a result of this, she was involved in a serious car-crash in which she lost one of her eyes.

Not until 20 years later did she return to the saddle. And not until her early 50s was she able to compete at a good level again. “But now I’m really looking forward to competing at Osberton,” said Jacky, who works as an interior designer and lives with her son, who own a polo club in Warwickshire.

“I will be one of the older riders there, so it’s great to have the support of Richard Watkinson and Partners behind me. It’s not cheap to compete, so sponsorship like this goes a long way.”

Hundreds of riders are at Osberton, tackling more than 30 events. Jacky will be riding her horse Quinquaginta, known as Chico, in the three-day event that comprises dressage, cross-country and show jumping.

Kirsty Keeton, a director at the estate agency, said: “Because Osberton is such a prestigious event, we wanted to do everything we could because Jacky is such a fantastic rider and has a really inspirational story. We have strong roots in the area and are experts in the equestrian housing market.”