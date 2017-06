A petrol can, pinpricks and gold are some of the more unusual materials featured in The Harley Gallery’s popular art competition, The Harley Open.

Judges have selected the best pieces from more than 750 entries to go on display in the exhibition at the Harley Gallery in Worksop which will run until August 20.

Director of The Harley Gallery, Lisa Gee, said: “It’s been great to see so many artists putting work forward for the first time.”

The competition winners will be announced on July 8.