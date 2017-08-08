Enhanced support sessions for LGBT+ youth launches in Bassetlaw

An enhanced support service offering one-to-one and group counselling sessions for LGBT+ youngsters and their families has launched in Worksop.

LGBT+ Service Nottinghamshire is being provided by Centre Place, based on Abbey Street, as an expansion of their Worksop Out on Wednesday sessions, which have been operating since 2010.

This service provides a safe and non-judgmental place where young LGBT+ people can be themselves, meet new friends, take part in activities and access specialist support from trained staff on a range of issues.

LGBT+ youngsters can access support groups on Wednesdays with sessions for 11-16 year-olds running from 4.30pm-6pm and for 16-25 year-olds from 7-9pm.

There is also a group session for trans youngsters aged 16-25 in the first Thursday of every month and one-to-one sessions by appointment only on Tuesdays from 4-6pm.

Parents, guardians and carers of LGBT+ youngsters can access support groups on the third Thursday of every month from 6-8pm.

Counselling sessions at different venues are available and any young person over 13 can be referred by family by calling 01909 479191 or via email at info@lgbtplusnotts.org.uk.

For more information on sessions and support available 01909 479191 or lgbtplusnotts.org.uk.