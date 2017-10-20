Ellie-May named Bassetlaw winner for county’s 4Uth awards

A teenager from Manton has been named as the Bassetlaw district winner in Nottinghamshire County Council’s Nottinghamshire Outstanding Achievement 4Uth Awards.

Ellie-May Bott, 14, suffered from a loss of confidence and self-esteem after her great grandmother died.

However, she entered Miss Junior Worksop and was successful, which got her back some of her confidence and self-esteem.

Noelle Baron, manager of the Focus on Young People in Bassetlaw charity, who nominated Ellie-May for the aaward, said: “She has been developing relationship with many of the local charities in Worksop and the Bassetlaw area and she has supported many community events.

“She has collected more than £140 worth of food for the food bank and donated her own money to help out.

“In addition, she has raised £230 for the Children Variety charity through online raffles and £65 for Worksop Town Football Club by running a tombola stall.

She was invited by the club to give out medals at a recent match.”

Ellie-May will now join six other district winners from across the county at County Hall today (Friday) to find out who the overall winner is.