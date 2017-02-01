Drunken rampage at grandmother’s Blidworth home

An ex-lorry driver went on a drunken rampage in his elderly grandmother’s Blidworth house and caused hundreds of pounds of damage, a court has heard.

Police were called to Meadow Road, at 10.45pm, on January 16, after a bare-chested Craig Coombes was seen shouting, kicking the front door, and running from room to room.

“It took officers some time to persuade him to let them in,” said Robert Carr, prosecuting.

Officers found broken glass, overturned furniture, blood on the paintwork and crockery smashed on the floor.

“He was there with his grandmother’s permission because he had nowhere else to go,” said Mr Carr.

Tim Haines, mitigating, said Coombes, 45, had recently lost his job as an HGV driver, which he held for 28 years, after he was diagnosed with a sleeping disorder.

“On the night of the offence, his mother gave him a sleeping tablet and his step-father gave him some cans of lager and sadly the rest is history,” said Mr Haines.

He said Coombes had been given a community order after a conviction for assault, on January 17, and was estranged from his family.

Admitting criminal damage on Wednesday, Coombes told magistrates in Mansfieldhe was now sofa-surfing.

Mr Haines said: “He is utterly devastated to find himself offending against his elderly grandmother.

“She is the one non-judgmental person in his family and has been his rock.

“It is perhaps a saving grace that she was not at home at the time of this sad incident.

“He hopes to give her an unreserved and full apology. I am sure he will ensure she is not left out of pocket.”

Coombes told the court: “It was the last thing I wanted to do.”

He was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £750 compensation, as well as £85 court costs.