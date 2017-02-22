Drunken college tutor crashed in Kirkby after OFSTED test

A college tutor was over the limit when she crashed in Kirkby after celebrating the end of a government inspection, a court heard.

Police were called to Urban Road, at 11.30pm on Friday, February 3, by paramedics who were treating Sarah Morley after she drove into the back of a parked car.

A breath test revealed she had 85 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Morley, 37, of Churchread, Huthwaite, admitted driving with excess alcohol when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Tim Haines, mitigating, said Morley, who teaches beauty therapy, had been celebrating with her partner after a “heavy week” of OFSTED inspections.

She was banned for 22 months

She was fined £450 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £45 and costs of £85.