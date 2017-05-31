Drunk mum’s “vile” death curse against kids shocked Mansfield cop

A drunk mum unleashed a torrent of “vile, disturbing and disgusting” abuse, including a death curse against children, which left a veteran Mansfield policeman shocked, a court has heard.

Amy Brandon-Sheridan immediately became abusive when she was approached by officers, on Regent Street, Mansfield, at 3.35am, on May 14, said Rod Chapman, prosecuting.

Reading from the police officer’s statement, Mr Chapman said her behaviour immediately became “aggressive and disgusting” and she threatened to “drive straight at your legs”.

The officer said: “She got hold of my arms and I ended up tussling with her. At the police station she said - “Everyone does this” - as if to justify her behaviour so far.

“She said: “When you have kids I hope they drop dead.”

“She was placed in a holding cell and her behaviour got worse. Her verbal aggression was quite upsetting.

“She started a torrent of verbal abuse that was disgusting and she clearly meant it. She started cursing my kids.

“She began praying for my children to get hurt. She prayed to God and she was laughing.

“She said: “I have cursed your kids. God’s honest truth. It’s going to happen.”

“She made choking noises. At one point she spoke in another language.

“In my ten years of policing I have never been the target of such verbal abuse.”

The officer described her abuse as “vile, disturbing and disgusting.”

He said: “I don’t deserve to be targeted this way. I am now struggling to see why society has got this bad.”

Officers took the unusual step of charging her under the Town Police Clauses Act 1847, to cover her “violent and indecent” behaviour in the police station, added Mr Chapman.

Brandon-Sheridan, 23, of Sherbrook Road, Nottingham, admitted using threatening and abusive words, and violent and indecent behaviour, when she appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Wednesday.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said: “She instantly recognises what was said was disgusting and shameful conduct.”

He said the single mum had been out celebrating her birthday, which had been delayed by the murder of her brother-in-law, in December last year.

He said she had also “learned a lot of bad behaviour and habits while in care.”

She was fined £120, with £85 costs, and must pay £150 compensation to the officer.