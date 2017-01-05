Drunk mum punched Tesco worker in early hours of morning

A drunken Mansfield mum who punched a female supermarket worker after a night out has been given a six-month curfew.

Natalie Rochford hit the woman in Tesco, on Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, at 4.30am on August 6, 2016.

Rochford, 29, of Juniper Court, Forest Town, denied the assault but was found guilty after a trial at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on January 5.

Raqia Bano, of the probation service, said she had drunk “excessively” on the night, but alcohol was not generally a problem.

She was unable to do unpaid work because she has a two-year-old daughter.

The offence was serious enough to warrant a six-month community order, with an electronically-monitored curfew running from 9pm to 6am.

She must also pay £100 compensation with ££50 court costs, which will be deducted from her benefits.