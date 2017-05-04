Drunk mum drove into railings with daughter in car

A Sutton mum was drunk when her five-year-old daughter distracted her and she drove into railings, a court heard.

An off-duty police officer found Gemma Ellis in her Vauxhall Zafira after she collided with the curb and buckled a wheel on St Peter’s Way, Mansfield, at around 5.45pm, on April 18.

A breath test revealed she had 92 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

She drank four or five cans of lager before driving, the court heard.

Ellis, 33, of Brookfield Avenue, admitted drink driving when she appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Thursday.

Mary Dixon, mitigating, said Ellis was “clearly suffering from depression” after she was made redundant from her job with an accountancy firm, and had developed a drinking problem.

She was given a 12 month community order, with ten days of a rehabilitation activity requirement, and must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

She was banned for two years, but was offered a drink drive course which will reduce the disqualification by around a quarter if completed by August 2018. She was also ordered to pay £85 costs.