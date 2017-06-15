Drunk Mansfield joker’s disorderly charge

A Mansfield man who teased police before getting carried out of a nightclub has ended up in court.

A drunk Joshua Lyden was warned to stay out of trouble by officers outside the Lexis nightclub on Clumber Street, at 12.30am, on May 29,

“He said: “I know you lot don’t like black people, you murdered Rodney King,” and started to laugh,” said Robert Carr, prosecuting.

But an hour and half later he was spotted being carried out of the Rush nightclub, “struggling to get free and shouting incoherently” and laid on the ground by door staff.

He was told to go home, but swore at the officer and said he had done nothing wrong. As he was being arrested he “struggled vigorously” and made threats, while flailing his arms.

Lyden, 20, of Linnet Drive, admitted being drunk and disorderly when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Lyden, who has no previous convictions, said he had nothing to say about the incident.

He was fined £169 and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.