Drunk driver told cops he “found cocaine in the street”

A Sutton man claimed he found a packet of cocaine in the street just before he was arrested for drink driving, a court heard.

Officers stopped Colin Lounds’ BMW on Peacock Street, Mansfield, on the evening of April 20, when they became concerned about his driving.

A test revealed he had 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

A small amount of cocaine was found on him at the police station, and he told police he found it in the street near the Swan pub, church street, said Ruth Snodin, prosecuting.

“He said he didn’t know what it was but expected it was drugs of some sort. He didn’t know what he was going to do with it and didn’t take any, but said he was drunk.”

He tested negative for drugs, added Mrs Snodin.

Lounds, 44, of Roosevelt Road, admitted possession of cocaine and drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

The court heard he had a previous conviction for driving with excess alcohol, in March 2012, when he received an 18 month ban.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said a plastic bag containing the drug stuck to his foot, and he put it in his pocket.

He said Lounds had significant health problems, including narcolepsy, cataplexy and angina.

Lounds was fined £125, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for 42 months.