Drunk driver scuffled with cops in Tuxford

A drunk driver was three times over the limit when he struggled with a policeman as he was handcuffed in Tuxford, a court heard.

Jonathon Ilett’s Ford transit van was spotted driving erratically on the A1 by an off-duty police officer, on the evening of April 27.

He was followed to Sibthorpe Hill, where he was approached by an on-duty officer and he failed a roadside breath test, said Ruth Snodin, prosecuting.

“When handcuffs were applied he pulled one arm away and struggled,” she said.

“He had to be taken to the floor and the off-duty officer assisted.”

A test revealed he had 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The court heard he received a 20 month ban for driving with excess alcohol in 2012.

Ilett, 25, of Swain House Road, Bradford, admitted drink driving and resisting a constable when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

Simon Greaves, mitigating, said the self-employed builder had been to the pub after a day’s fishing, during a family holiday.

“He took a wrong turn and was trying to navigate his way in the right direction,” he said. “When the officer sought to arrest him he reacted wrongly.

“He recognises how foolish that was.”

He was given a 12 month community order, with 100 hours of unpaid work. He was banned for three years, but was offered a rehabilitation course which will reduce the disqualification by a quarter if completed by June 2019.

He must pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.