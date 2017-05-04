Drunk driver nabbed in Mansfield car row

A young Mansfield man was just over the limit when he drove to a friend’s house to confront him about damaging his car, a court heard.

Adam Hannah’s Citreon Saxo was stopped on Bryony Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, at 11pm, on April 17.

A breath test revealed he had 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Hannah, 20, of Fourth Avenue, Forest Town, admitted drink driving when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Thursday.

Nicola Thorpe, mitigating, said he was very remorseful, but “simply didn’t realise he would be over the limit.”

She said he had been taught a “harsh lesson” as the inevitable ban would affect his ability to travel to agency jobs.

He was banned for 12 months, but he was offered a rehabilitation course which will reduce the disqualification by a quarter if he completes it before December 2017.

He was fined £120, with costs of £85 and a £30 victim surcharge.