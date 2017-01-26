Drunk and disorderly Sutton woman tried to solve street row

A Sutton woman who swore at police was trying to sort out a disturbance in the street, she told a court.

Officers were called to Carsic Lane, Sutton, at 11.10pm on January 7, after reports of a disturbance involving a group of people.

“Karen Page was shouting anti-police abuse and clearly under the influence of alcohol,” said Neil Hollett, prosecuting.

“She was arrested but continued this abuse as she was taken to the police station.”

Karen Page, 48, of Caunts Crescent, admitted being drunk and disorderly, when she appeared before Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

She told magistrates: “I apologise for swearing. I got frustrated. I wanted to get everybody home. I was arrested before they heard an explanation.”

She was fined £346 with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.