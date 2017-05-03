Drunk ambulance driver booted cop car after crash in Ollerton

A private ambulance driver who kicked out at a window as he was put into a police car after a drunken crash in Ollerton will not lose his job, a court heard.

Police were called to Wellow Road, Ollerton, where they found Lucan Dockerty sitting on the roadside, at 9.40pm, on April 16, following a road traffic collision.

“He handed over his car keys but became aggressive,” said Robert Carr, prosecuting.

“He kicked out at the passenger window and knocked the glass so it didn’t fit properly with the frame.”

Dockerty, 28, of Little John Avenue, Warsop, admitted drink driving, driving without insurance, criminal damage and breaching a suspended sentence, when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Wednesday.

A breath test revealed that he had 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Chris Lacey, mitigating, said the offences breached a suspended sentence for a dissimilar matter - possession of a bladed article - which was imposed in January.

He said: “He won’t lose his job as a private ambulance driver because he will be moved to an office job.”

Magistrates sent Dockerty back to Nottingham Crown Court on May 24, for sentencing. An interim driving ban was imposed until then.