Drugged-up yob punched bouncer at Mansfield Christmas works do

A drugged-up yob punched a bouncer who was trying to eject his work mates from a Mansfield pub at a Christmas party, a court heard.

Roland Forsdick admitted lashing out in the “unprovoked attack” at the Swan, at 8.30pm on Thursday, December 22.

An elderly couple told the doorman they were leaving because they felt intimidated by the “rowdy” group of eight who were wrestling, shoving and squaring up to each other, said Chloe Griggs, prosecuting.

When he asked them to calm down he was confronted by two of the group and a fight broke out.

It was when those men were taken outside that Forsdick, who had not been involved until this point, hit the bouncer, who then chased him down Church Street.

“In interview he admitted that he had been drinking since 1.30pm,” said Miss Griggs.

“On a scale of drunkeness, he said he was five or six out of ten. He said he had been sobered up by taking cocaine.”

Forsdick, 26, of West Hill, Skegby, admitted common assault and possession of cocaine when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

Tim Haines, mitigating, said Fosdick, a roofer, had been working for the firm for only three weeks.

“He considered the actions of the doorman somewhat heavy-handed and over the top,” he said.

“His friend who was escorted out was hospitalised. No other charges were brought against the other offenders.”

He said Forsdick was found with a small amount of the Class A drug for personal use.

He was last before the courts in April 2015 for breaching a community order imposed for burglary and theft from a non-dwelling building.

He was given a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work. He must pay £100 compensation and a victim surcharge of £85.