Drink driver parked in Mansfield after 14 hour binge

A Mansfield man told magistrates he had been a “drunken idiot” after he was found in his car following a 14 hour drinking binge.

Police discovered Ben Childerley parked on Clumber Street, on May 7, and a test revealed he had 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35.

Childerley, 27, of Yorke Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Wednesday.

He told the bench: “It was just me being a drunken idiot. Sorry to be in front of you.”

Cheryl Nisbet, of the probation service, said Childerley began drinking at 12pm that day and had been boozing for “14 hours by the time he was arrested.”

“All his previous convictions are alcohol related,” she said. “It has cost him a relationship and contact with his two children.

“He began drinking aged 12 in a little village in Leicestershire and it has gone on since then.”

She added that Childerley had lost his current job because of his conviction, but had an interview for a new job later in the day.

He was banned for 24 months, but was offered a rehabilitation course which would reduce the disqualification if completed by September, next year.

He was given a 12 month community order with 15 days of a rehabilitation activity.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.