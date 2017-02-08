Drink driver miscalculated booze intake in Mansfield

Council CCTV operators tipped off police about a drink driver in the early hours of the morning in Mansfield, a court heard.

Caleb Alexander, 29, of Osmaston Park Road, Derby, admitted driving while over the limit when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

His Vauxhall Astra was stopped at 4.15am, on January 20, on Chesterfield Road South. A test revealed he had 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said: “It had been many, many hours since he had been drinking and I’m afraid he miscalculated how long it took for his system to process the alcohol.”

He was banned from driving for a year.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.