Drink-drive dad-of-five popped out for nappies

A Mansfield dad-of-five landed himself in a mess when he popped out to buy nappies while he was over the limit after two of his babies “had a poo”, a court heard.

Police were called to Clayworth Court and stopped Paul Godfrey as he returned home in his Toyota Verso, on January 28.

A test revealed he had 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Godfrey, who was unrepresented, told the court: “Both of my babies had a poo. We thought we had some more nappies but we didn’t.

“I went to Tesco rather than wait for a taxi. The officers waited while I cleaned them up.”

He said he would lose his job if he was banned.

Godfrey, 35, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He was banned for 18 months, fined £180 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.