Dog owners who fail to clean up after their pets could face prosecution

Dog owners who fail to clean up after their pets could be given a £75 penalty or face prosecution, if the council adopts new powers.

West Lindsey District Council is proposing to make Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) as a way of reducing the issue of dog fouling in the area.

PSPOs were created under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 to help make public spaces safer and more pleasant for residents.

The order is aimed at tackling dog fouling by replacing old legislation.

The council requires dog fouling to be removed by the person in control of the dog at the time of the fouling, on all land open to the air and to which the public have a right or entitlement to whether paid or unpaid, in the District of West Lindsey and the removed fouling to be properly disposed of in to a general waste or dog waste bin.

Failure to comply will be an offence with liability to a £75 fixed penalty notice or prosecution.

This will apply to all land in West Lindsey to which the public have a right of access, for example, parks, Parish Council land, church yards, roads and paths.

Before the council can exercise the power it is carrying out a six week consultation on the issue starting February 13, until March 27.

Member champion for Community Safety/ASB at the council, Councillor Trevor Young, said: “We receive calls regularly about dog fouling across West Lindsey asking for us to clear the mess away.

“Not only is this unsightly but it unsafe if the dog fouling is not cleared.

“While we do our best to clear away mess, dog owners need to take responsibility for clearing up after their own animals.

“That is what we are seeking your views on a public order to take action against those who do not clear up the mess.”

The new order will enable the council to preserve public space for the majority of residents while challenging those who choose to act in an anti-social manner.

The draft Order can be seen on the West Lindsey website, and copies can be viewed at the Guildhall Reception.