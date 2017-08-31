Do you recognise this man?

Lincolnshire Police need your help to identify this man, as he may be able to help with an investigation into theft which occurred on August 11.

The man pictured is described as a white male, with dark short hair, and is seen in the picture wearing a blue top, grey tracksuit bottoms and grey trainers.

A bicycle was removed from outside the Heron Frozen Food store on the Market Place, Gainsborough, at 4pm.

If you have any information relating to the man, the incident, or the whereabouts of the bicycle, please contact 101 quoting incident number 300 of August 11.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report it online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.