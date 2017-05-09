Do you have what it takes to be the next Top Tradesperson?

The annual Britain’s Top Tradesperson competition, organised by Screwfix, which has a store in Gainsborough, has been launched.

The event is held to highlight and recognise the great job that plumbers, electricians, carpenters, builders and many more tradesmen and women do in the region.

By entering tradespeople in Gainsborough have the chance to be celebrated and rewarded for the outstanding work they deliver to customers by keeping homes and businesses in the area in tip-top condition.

This year’s winner will take home the title of Britain’s Top Tradesperson 2017 and a brand new £32,000 (OTR) Toyota PROACE or Hilux car.

Screwfix will select the best tradespeople to face-off in regional heats.

Entries are accepted until June 4, with regional finalists selected and facing off later that month.

In July the finalists will compete at the national finale, with the overall winner being named Britain’s Top Tradesperson 2017.

To enter you can go into your local Screwfix store in Corringham Road, Gainsborough or visit www.screwfix.com/btt.