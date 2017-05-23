DIY store blaze raged for hours

Firefighters from across the region spent four hours battling a huge blaze at Wickes in Worksop after material outside the building ignited and quickly spread.

Crews from Worksop, Edwinstowe, Highfields and Mansfield were dispatched at around 11pm on May 18 after reports of a fire on Babbage Way were received.

It appears the fire broke out when a large amount of insulation material next to the DIY store caught fire, threatening to.

Using jets, breathing apparatus and cutting equipment, ffficers managed to contain the fire to roughly 30 sq mtrs of internal and external cladding and put the fire out by 3.25am.

Station manager Simon Glew, who was in attendance during the incident, praised firefighters for their.

He said: “The crews did a great job on arrival of quickly quashing the main parts of the fire – preventing it from spreading further inside of the building.

“This quick work, and some good decisions from the incident commander on arrival, meant that whilst the inside of the building did become smoke logged – the main damage was limited to the outside.”

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is still underway.