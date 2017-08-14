Disruptions to rail services in East Midlands after freight train derails

Have your say

A derailed freight train is currently causing some problems on the railways in the East Midlands.

The train has derailed between Peterborough and Ely disrupting trains on the Liverpool Lime Street / Nottingham / Norwich route.

It is though the train derailed at around 2.30pm but no injuries are being reported

The line is currently closed between Peterborough and Ely.

East Midlands Trains are unable to run between Peterborough and Ely and a spokeman said this disruption will continue for the rest of the evening.

There is the potential that the disruption to services may last a couple of days.

A statement from East Midlands trains said:

"In order to get you to where you need to be we have arranged for the following alternative routes to be available to you.

"These routes remain the most comfortable and quickest journey options:

"You can travel on GTR Great Northern services via Liverpool Street to / from Norwich. Greater Anglia are running trains between Ely and Norwich in both directions which you can use your ticket on.

"You are also able to travel on Virgin Trains East Coast, Hull trains, via Kings Cross and Liverpool Street to go to / from Norwich.

"Cross Country are accepting East Midlands Trains customers on any reasonable route and Virgin Trains West Coast are accepting our tickets for customers travelling to / from Norwich to Liverpool Lime Street and the North West.

"We are running replacement buses between Peterborough and Ely in both directions.

"Advance purchase tickets may be used on other trains, than booked on the affected route.

"These arrangements will remain in place until the line re-opens and the train service recovers."