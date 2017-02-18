Dinnington teenager charged with the murder of Leonne Weeks appears in court

A teenager has appeared in court charged with murdering 16-year-old Leonne Weeks, who was found stabbed to death on a path.

Appearing via videolink, Shea Peter Heeley, 18, spoke only to confirm his name at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday (February 17).

He is accused of killing Leonne, whose body was found in Dinnington, on January 16.

Heeley, of Doe Quarry Lane, Dinnington, was not asked to enter a plea during the brief hearing and a trial is due to take place in July.

In tributes following her death, Leonne’s family called her a ‘beautiful daughter and sister’.

They said: “She was very much loved and will be missed by all of us.”