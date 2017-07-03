Devlve into Bassetlaw history at open churches weekend

Churches across Bassetlaw are taking part Southwell & Nottingham Diocese’s open churches weekend.

The event is tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday and may of the churches will hosting special activities, including a ‘readathon at St John the Baptist in East Markham on Saturday where the aim is to read aloud as much of the Bible as possible between 9am and 5pm.

There is a prize competition to guess the number of verses read during the day and donations will be sought for the church’s upkeep.

Donations can be made online at https://my.give.net/EMReadathon.

There will be music and refreshments on offer at Beckingham, Clarborough, Clayworth, Misterton, and St Michael’s in Retford.

Other churches have quizzes, mouse hunts, cream teas, guided tours and more.

Worksop Priory will open its gatehouse and hall, providing the chance to experience a location with links to the Crusaders and the Separatists who founded the New World.

Babworth and Scrooby churches will also have exhibitions about the Separatists and the Mayflower Pilgrims.

A pdf of a leaflet including all of the churches taking part is available to download at http://bit.ly/2s1RWld