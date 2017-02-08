“Designated driver” was over the limit in Mansfield

A designated driver who was caught over the limit in Mansfield faces the sack, a court heard.

David Pridmore was stopped for speeding on Newtondale Avenue, in Forest Town, at 10pm on January 22.

A test revealed he had 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He drank three cans of lager at a friend’s house and “felt OK” before driving the one and a half miles home, said Sarah Sanderson, mitigating.

He worked for a subcontractor and was responsible for driving two other colleagues to work, but now the future of the team was in doubt, she added.

Pridmore, 30, of Byron Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted drinking with excess alcohol, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

The court heard he was banned for drink driving for 18 months in 2008.

He was disqualified from driving for three years. He was fined £440, and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a victim surcharge of £44.