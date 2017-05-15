Deportation threat for Polish knife man in Worksop

A Polish man was faced with deportation after he was found carrying a lock-knife while being thrown out of a Worksop pub.

Marek Bojanowski was evicted from Yates’s, in Victoria Square, in the early hours of April 23, and door staff found the folding lock-knife when they searched him.

He told police the knife was a gift from his father and he always carried it, said Ruth Snodin, prosecuting.

“He said he carried it as a tool rather than as a weapon and didn’t realise it was an offence to carry it in the UK,” she said.

Because of the nature of the offence the court was asked to consider deportation. The court heard he had no known convictions or cautions.

Bojanowski, 21, of Central Avenue, Worksop, admitted carrying a bladed article when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

Simon Greaves, mitigating, said Bojanowski had been in the UK since July, last year, and worked full time as a joiner.

“He explained to me that he has never been in any bother in Poland,” he said. “He didn’t even appreciate he had the knife on him.

“Given his personal circumstances, with no history, he is perhaps not the first person at the head of the queue for a recommendation for deportation.”

Bojanowski was given a 12 month community order, with 120 hours of unpaid work, with £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.