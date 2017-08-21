Demolition of the Sun Inn has started to make way for new Travelodge

The first phase of work to transform a major town centre site in Gainsborough is now underway.

Demolition of the Sun Inn hotel in North Street started taking place on Saturday, August 19.

Dransfield Properties and West Lindsey District Council are working in partnership to transform the Market Street, Market Place, Church Street and North Street area of the town.

The development includes a new 56 room Travelodge hotel and work will start next week on clearing the site and demolishing the former Sun Inn building – marking the first step in this major regeneration scheme for Gainsborough.

The overall development will transform a run-down site and deliver the physical and economic regeneration of the town centre, as well as creating 72 new jobs.

The development has been welcomed by the business community in Gainsborough who have long supported the need for a town centre hotel to cater for both business and tourism.

As well as a new hotel the development will bring a new concept in Italian dining to the area with Ponti’s Italian Kitchen on the ground floor including a stunning alfresco dining area and water feature.

The wider regeneration scheme will also include transforming some of the run down town centre shops as well as major improvement to the Roseway Car Park.

The plans for the development were rubber stamped by West Lindsey District Council back in June with councillors voting unanimously.

The development has been designed by Dixon Dawson Architects - headed by the same team who worked on Marshall’s Yard.

The new town centre development is being supported by a £1.4million grant.

Mark Dransfield, managing director for Dransfield Properties Ltd, said: “We are delighted to have the support of West Lindsey District Council’s planning committee and look forward to delivering this first phase of the development in the town centre.

“We know from our own experience as well as through speaking to the wider business community that there is a long held aspiration for a hotel in the town.

“This will be a huge boost to both business and tourism.

“With this new development we wanted to look at the whole area and really understand what could be done to improve this part of the town centre.

“Working with West Lindsey District Council on improving the public realm and shop fronts is going to make an enormous difference.”