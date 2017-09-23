Delays might be expected in Retford as roadworks take place.

On Monday, September 25, to Tuesday, September 26, from 9am to 3pm there will be carriageway patching taking place in West Carr Road at the junction with Stirling Road.

Then on Tuesday, September 26, to Wednesday, September 27, from 9am to 3pm there will be traffic lights in place also in West Carr Road, north of the railway bridge.

This is to reset concrete posts.