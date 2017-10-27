Decision taken to ‘mothball’ a Notts custody suite

The Chief Constable has made the decision to mothball a Notts custody suite with the option to re-open it at peak demand times.

The proposal was put forward as part of Nottinghamshire Police’s Our Priority Plan, the force’s strategy to provide a service that works for local people, which will allow us to invest more in frontline resources.

The ‘mothballed’ custody suite, Newark Custody Suite, is expected to close on Monday, November 6, will still be available during times of peak demand such as New Year’s Eve.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: “I understand that some people may be disappointed by this decision, but I want to reassure you that it has not been made lightly and I am absolutely committed to the policing of Newark and its surrounding areas.

“I have considered all of the information including representations from partners, councillors, MPs, members of the public and my team in making this decision.”

Going forward, officers will transport prisoners to either the Mansfield or Bridewell custody suites, as well as having the option of utilising Grantham Custody Suite in Lincolnshire where appropriate.

The impact on officer travelling time was one aspect that was looked at in detail as part of the decision.

Evaluation of a wide range of information on this subject showed that the majority of detainees in the custody suite are not actually arrested in the town but closer to the Mansfield Custody Suite.

Changes to policing mean we are arresting fewer people, and we have capacity in our remaining custody suites to house the Newark detainees.

Chief Constable Guildford said: “You will be aware of the budget cuts to policing but I am committed to achieve these by focusing on non-pay savings. This will support my strategy to continue recruiting new officers, a position which makes us rather unique in the region, and investing in frontline resources.

“I would like to be unequivocal in stating that there will always be an operational police station in Newark that will accommodate our officers and partners. In fact, I will be increasing the amount of staff based at Newark Police Station. This will include detectives and intelligence staff.”

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Paddy Tipping, said: “Newark is an important and growing town. I want to reassure people that there will always be a Police Station and local police presence there”