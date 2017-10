Explore the spooky side of Worksop next week and join Jennie Johnson from the library for tales of ghosts, murder and mysterious happenings on a special Halloween ghost walk.

From the Canch and Priory Gatehouse, to the town’s haunted houses and hotels, the walk will take place on Wednesday, November 1 at 2pm. Tickets are £3 at http://bit.ly/2imxLyr