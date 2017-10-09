Dangerous driving trial date set for Sutton man

A Sutton man accused of dangerous driving in a Mansfield supermarket car park faces a trial.

Michael Shaw, 24, of Phoenix Street, denied driving a motor vehicle dangerously, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

It is alleged he drove his blue BMW dangerously in the car park of Sainsbury’s supermarket, on Nottingham Road, on June 19.

He was bailed to appear at the magistrates court for a trial on December 5.