Dangerous driver from Sutton caught over the limit

A dangerous driver from Sutton risked being sent to prison when he was caught over the limit after getting stuck in sand, a court heard.

Andrew Wilcox’s black Corsa ended up in a ditch near building works on Southwell Road West, Mansfield, in the early hours of May 16, after he had been celebrating his 22nd birthday.

A test revealed he had 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Wilcox, of Young Crescent, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

The court heard he received a four month prison sentence, suspended for a year, for dangerous driving, which was imposed at Nottingham Crown Court, in September 2016.

Nicola Thorpe, mitigating, said Wilcox had completed 180 hours of unpaid work following his conviction.

He was banned from driving for 16 months. He was fined £510 and ordered to pay a £51 victim surcharge, with £85 prosecution costs.