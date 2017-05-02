Dad-to-be swiped thermostats from Worksop warehouse

A worried dad-to-be felt the heat when he was caught selling thermostats he’d stolen from his Worksop workplace on e-Bay, a court heard.

Krystian Radosz swiped a total of 25 Worcester Wave thermostats from a warehouse on Manton Wood Enterprise Park, but his thieving was discovered on December 16, last year.

Radosz, 25, of Albion Street, Newark, admitted theft by employee, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

The court heard he had already sold seven of the internet-connected heating controls for £965, before the rest were found at his home, but he had since reimbursed the company from his last wage packet.

Nicola Thorpe, mitigating, said: “He faced financial difficulties because his partner was pregnant with their first child, which is due in June. When she told her employers, her work hours were reduced.

“He didn’t want to let his partner down. He is very sorry and remorseful for what he has done.”

Radosz was given a one year community order, with 80 hours of unpaid work, and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.