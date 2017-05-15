Cyber attack latest: Bassetlaw patients warned to expect GP ‘delays’

Bassetlaw CCG have released released important advice to patients in the district in light of the cyber attacks on Friday.

Surgeries in the district will open as normal today (Monday, May 15) but many are still bringing their IT and clinical systems back on-line following a cyber-attack which took place last Friday.

Some practices will not yet have full access to patient records, prescriptions, appointment systems and in some cases telephone systems- so patients are being warned to expect delays.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU HAVE OR NEED AN APPOINTMENT:

If you already have a GP appointment booked, this will go ahead. Do not ring your surgery to check as they will be extremely busy and attend for your appointment as normal.

People who have GP appointments should turn up as normal unless they are contacted directly and told not to.

If you need to book an urgent GP appointment, you will be able to do so but may have diffifulty getting through to your practice.

Practices may be running more slowly than usual if they are unable to access some of their systems and the public are asked to be patient with staff.