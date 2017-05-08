Warning over new phone scam targeting the elderly

Police are warning of a new telephone scam which is targeting taxpayers, and in particular the elderly.

The scam sees a recorded message, allegedly from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), being left on people's phones, stating that HMRC are bringing a lawsuit against the individual and is going to sue them.

The recipient is then asked to phone 0161 8508494 and press “1” to speak to the officer dealing with the case.

This scam is becoming widely reported and seems to be targeting older people. Police are warning people to not reply to the message.