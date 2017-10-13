Two Notts sex offenders have sentences more than doubled

Two Nottinghamshire men have had their sentences for sexual offences more than doubled at the Court of Appeal today (Friday).

John Smith, 71, formerly of Westhill Road‎, Retford was originally sentenced to five years and six months after pleading guilty to rape and sexual offences; he will now serve 12-and-a-half years in prison.

Derek Dobson

Derek Dobson, 80, formerly of Church Farm, Treswell, will now serve four-and-a-half years after his six month sentence for sexual offences was increased. On 7 August 2017, both men entered guilty pleas at the start of their trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

Both men committed multiple offences, with Dobson pleading guilty to five counts of indecent assault and Smith to one count of rape, one count of sexual assault, and other sexual offences.

Following their sentencing back in August 2017, the prosecution and officers on the case felt that the sentence was unduly lenient and decided to appeal the decision.

As well as their extended sentences, both men will be subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

The Solicitor General Robert Buckland QC MP welcomed the extension of these sentences and speaking after the hearing said: “I am pleased the Court of Appeal has recognised that the original sentences handed down were unduly lenient.

“The two offenders attacked their victims over a number of years and this abuse led to long-lasting devastating impacts. The increased jail terms now really reflect the severity of the offences.”