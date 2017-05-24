Terror threat: Nottinghamshire will not see military personnel on the streets

Military personnel will not be patrolling the streets of Nottinghamshire, the county's police force has said.

In a statement Nottinghamshire Police said there will however, be armed police officers in busy places, in the wake of Monday's terror attack at Manchester Arena. Prime Minister Theresa May last night raised the UK's threat level to the highest possible rating.

The force said: "There are a lot of reports about what will happen now that the UK threat level has been increased to critical.

"Here is what you, as a member of the Nottinghamshire public, can expect to see in your area from a policing perspective.

"Nottinghamshire will not see military personnel on the streets.

"However, you will see armed police officers in busy places, just like many other cities around the UK.

"These officers are on duty 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

"The only difference is they may be a little more visible following the increase in threat level.

"There is no need to be alarmed, they are there to reassure, make people safe and feel safe, but do please remain alert.

"Our firearms officers are just regular police officers and if you have any concerns you can go and chat to them, they are all very friendly.

"Nottinghamshire continues its collaboration within the East Midlands and has sufficient armed officers to cover the region, and if needs be we can draft in even more support from surrounding areas.

"We are working with the organisers of major events in the coming weeks to review security measures and ensure proportionate security arrangements are in place.

"In the event of an attack the advice is to Run, Hide, Tell - http://www.npcc.police.uk/StaySafeAssets/NPCC_CT_A5%202pp.pdf. For more information https://act.campaign.gov.uk/."