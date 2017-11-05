Speeding Notts motorists targeted

Mobile speed cameras will be out and about in Nottinghamshire, in the following locations in the week commencing Monday, November 6:
* A17 Sleaford Road, Coddington;
* A60 Carlton in Lindrick/Costhorpe;
* A60 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse;
* A60 Nottingham Road, Mansfield;
* A608 Church Lane, Brinsley;
* A609 Ilkeston Road/Wollaton Road/Russell Drive/Trowell Road, Nottingham;
* A631 Flood Plains Road, Beckingham;
* A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham;
* A6117 Old Mill Lane, Mansfield;
* A6200/A52 Derby Road, Nottingham;
* A6211 Arnold Lane, Gedling;
* B600 Nottingham Road / Kimberley Road, Nuthall;
* B682 Sherwood Rise through to Hucknall Lane, Nottingham;
* Bestwood Park Drive, Nottingham;
* B6018 Sutton Road, Kirkby;
* B6040 Retford Rd, Worksop 40mph limit section;
* Church Hill, Kirkby;
* Coppice Road, Arnold;
* Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough;
* Raymoth Lane, Thievesdale Lane and Farmers Branch, Worksop;
