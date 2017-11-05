Search

Speeding Notts motorists targeted

Mobile speed cameras are out and about on Notts roads.
Mobile speed cameras will be out and about in Nottinghamshire, in the following locations in the week commencing Monday, November 6:

* A17 Sleaford Road, Coddington;

* A60 Carlton in Lindrick/Costhorpe;

* A60 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse;

* A60 Nottingham Road, Mansfield;

* A608 Church Lane, Brinsley;

* A609 Ilkeston Road/Wollaton Road/Russell Drive/Trowell Road, Nottingham;

* A631 Flood Plains Road, Beckingham;

* A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham;

* A6117 Old Mill Lane, Mansfield;

* A6200/A52 Derby Road, Nottingham;

* A6211 Arnold Lane, Gedling;

* B600 Nottingham Road / Kimberley Road, Nuthall;

* B682 Sherwood Rise through to Hucknall Lane, Nottingham;

* Bestwood Park Drive, Nottingham;

* B6018 Sutton Road, Kirkby;

* B6040 Retford Rd, Worksop 40mph limit section;

* Church Hill, Kirkby;

* Coppice Road, Arnold;

* Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough;

* Raymoth Lane, Thievesdale Lane and Farmers Branch, Worksop;

See www.nottspeed.com