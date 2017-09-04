Search

Speeding crackdown on Notts roads

Mobile speeding cameras are out and about on Nottinghamshire's roads.
Mobile speed cameras will be out across Nottinghamshire in the week commencing Monday, September 4:

* A60 Bellar Gate-Woodthorpe Drive, Nottingham;

* A60 Nottingham Road, Mansfield;

* A60 Nottingham Road/Mansfield Road, Ravenshead;

* A609 Ilkeston Road/Wollaton Road/Russell Drive/Trowell Road, Nottingham;

* A610 Alfreton Road, Nottingham;

* A611 Hucknall Road, Nottingham;

* A612 Burton Joyce;

* A616 Ollerton Road, Caunton;

* A631 Gringley to Beckingham, near Mutton Lane;

* A6191 Southwell Road West, Mansfield;

* A6002, Bilborough Road, Nottingham;

* B600 Nottingham Road/Kimberley Road, Nuthall;

* B6018 Sutton Road, Kirkby;

* B6041 Kilton Hill, Worksop;

* Bestwood Park Drive, Nottingham;

* Main Street, Balderton;

* New Mill Lane/Sandlands Way, Mansfield Woodhouse;

* Nottingham Road/Leake Road, Gotham;

* Raymoth Lane, Thievesdale Lane and Farmers Branch, Worksop;

* Shelford Road, Radcliffe on Trent.

For more, see www.nottspeed.com