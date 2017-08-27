Speeding crackdown on Notts roads

Mobile speed cameras will be out across Nottinghamshire in the week commencing Monday, August 28:
* A60 Carlton in Lindrick/Costhorpe;
* A60 Nottingham Road, Mansfield;
* A60 Nottingham Road/Mansfield Road, Ravenshead;
* A609 Ilkeston Road, Trowell;
* A609 Ilkeston Road/Wollaton Road/Russell Drive/Trowell Road, Nottingham;
* A610 Alfreton Road, Nottingham;
* A612 Main Road, Upton;
* A617, Kirklington;
* A6002, Bilborough Road, Nottingham;
* A6005 Castle Boulevard/Abbey Bridge/University Boulevard, Nottingham;
* A6117 Old Mill Lane, Mansfield;
* B686 Carlton Hill, Carlton;
* B6014 Mansfield Rd, Skegby;
* Clifton Road, Ruddington;
* Coppice Road, Arnold;
* Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough;
* Main Street, Balderton;
* Nottingham Road/Portland Road/Annesley Road, Hucknall;
* Radford Boulevard/Lenton Boulevard, Nottingham;
* Raymoth Lane, Thievesdale Lane and Farmers Branch, Worksop.
For more, see www.nottspeed.com
Almost Done!
Registering with Retford Trader and Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.