Speeding crackdown on Notts roads

Mobile speeding cameras are out and about on Nottinghamshire's roads.
Mobile speed cameras will be out across Nottinghamshire in the week commencing Monday, August 21:

* A17 Sleaford Road, Coddington;

* A60 Carlton Road, Worksop;

* A60, Spion Kop;

* A608 Church Lane, Brinsley;

* A612 Burton Joyce;

* A6005 Castle Boulevard/Abbey Bridge/University Boulevard, Nottingham;

* A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham;

* A6200/A52 Derby Road, Nottingham;

* B682 Sherwood Rise through to Hucknall Lane, Nottingham;

* B6004 Strelley Road/Broxtowe Lane/Stockhill Lane;

* B6014 Mansfield Rd, Skegby;

* B6028 Stoneyford Road, Skegby;

* B6030 Forest Road, Mansfield;

* Bestwood Park Drive, Nottingham;

* Church Hill, Kirkby;

* Coppice Road, Arnold;

* Kirkby Road, Sutton;

* Main Street, Balderton;

* Spital Hill/Leverton Road, Retford;

* Spring Lane, Lambley.

For more, see www.nottspeed.com