Notts police chief to answer potential applicants' questions in live webchat

Anyone wanting to know more about becoming a police officer can put their questions to Nottinghamshire's Chief Constable in a live webchat this afternoon.

Craig Guildford will be answering potential applicants' questions in a live webchat on the force's website between 4.30pm and 5.30pm.

Nottinghamshire Police are currently recruiting for police officers, with anyone interested encouraged to submit their application before the deadline at midnight on Friday May 26.

The Chief Constable will be on-hand to answer any questions on applications, training, eligibility and anything you’ve ever wanted to know about the role.

He said: “I want Nottinghamshire Police to be an employer of choice – I want to retain good people and attract new talent from different backgrounds and with a range of skills and experiences into the organisation.

"I very much want to ensure that this aspect of our organisational and operational effectiveness is promoted in a way which sees local jobs for local people and makes us better at both what we do and how we do it.

"We want people who have grown up in the digital age, with digital skills, because it will help us tackle cyber crime. I also want to make sure we are more representative of the communities we serve in 2017 and beyond.

“If you’re interested in a career with Nottinghamshire Police but you’re in two minds about applying, I’d encourage you to ask any questions you may have about any aspect of the role.”

You can e-mail any questions and your name beforehand to publicengagement@nottinghamshire.pnn.police.uk.

To find out more about becoming a police officer with Nottinghamshire Police, visit www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/careers/pc-recruitment

To view the webchat please see: http://www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/site-page/recruitment-web-chat