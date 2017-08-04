Nottinghamshire Police to recruit hundreds of new officers

Nottinghamshire Police has announced plans to recruit hundreds of new officers.

The force will officially announce the news later today (Friday) when Nottinghamshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Paddy Tipping, will join Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable, Craig Guildford, to meet a cohort of the Force’s newest police officer recruits in training.

The announcement comes as Nottinghamshire Police prepares to launch its latest round of recruitment for Police Constables in September 2017. The force will recruit a total of 200 officers in 2017/18 and has ambitions to do even more in 2018/19.

Welcoming the news, Commissioner Paddy Tipping said: “I know that people want to see more police officers and PCSOs on their streets and neighbourhoods. They want to see a visible, easily accessible police presence in their communities. I can understand that, which is why I have been working hard with the force to secure enough sustainable funding for an increase in officer numbers.

“We hope to see the number of officers grow in Nottinghamshire to a figure approaching 2,000. However, that will depend upon November’s budget and the outcome of discussions on the Police Funding Formula on government funding.

“After a long recruitment freeze, today’s confirmation that we intend to fatten up the blue line is good news for both the community and the force.”

Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Craig Guildford, said: “I remain absolutely committed to raising the number of operational constables and I am confident that, through our work with the Office of the Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner, we now have the financial plans in place to achieve this.

“The force is giving the public the chance to make a difference to the communities it serves. We want to attract and retain talented people with a diverse range of skills, experience and from a range of backgrounds who are committed to making us better at both what we do and how we do it.

“It’s a great time to be joining Nottinghamshire Police. We’ve been recruiting for a range of roles, from volunteer Special Constables to front-line regular officers, and we look forward to that recruitment continuing over the months to come.”

Nottinghamshire Police will launch its next round of police officer recruitment on Friday September 1 2017, with prospective applicants encouraged to follow the dedicated ‘Nottinghamshire Police Careers’ Facebook and Twitter pages for news and information about the roles.

This latest round of recruitment follows a flurry of activity in recent months, with the force also currently recruiting for Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs), encouraging applicants to apply before Friday 18 August 2017.

In addition, 24 graduate Police Investigatory Officer (PIO) recruits have been recruited to investigate reports of cybercrime and to support Public Protection.

A recent campaign to seek more Special Constables, a volunteer role with full police powers, attracted 87 applications.

For more information about joining Nottinghamshire Police as a police officer, member of staff or as a volunteer, visit www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/careers