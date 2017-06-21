Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner hosts an event for faith leaders

Police and Crime Commissioner Paddy Tipping is hosting a hate crime and safety event for faith leaders in the area.

The event, taking place at Newstead Centre and Courtyard Café, will see 23 Faith Leaders joining the Commissioner (PCC) and representatives from Nottinghamshire Police and Nottingham City Council for a workshop on hate crime, effective measures to tackle it, the need to report it and the support available for victims.

There is also a dedicated discussion on security, delivered by Severine Bernasconi from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit.

This will include measures to help people stay safe at home, online and travelling.

Faith leaders from across Nottinghamshire will meet tomorrow (Thursday, June 22) to discuss security measures and hate crime.

The workshop is open to leaders of all faiths and widespread invitations were issued shortly after the Manchester terrorist attack.

PPC Paddy Tipping said: “We have seen, vividly, the shocking toll of hate, both in the UK and Europe.

“It’s important that people in public roles are safe going about their daily business, so I felt that it would be helpful to provide support and advice on the practical steps that can be taken.

“We have representatives from many different faiths attending, demonstrating the united approach to tackling some of the issues facing the country at the moment.

“This is also a good opportunity to speak to these community leaders to see what help we can provide to alleviate anxieties and concerns the recent incidents will have caused.

“Terrorism is hatred at its most barbaric and an attack on our shared values - values of mutual respect and tolerance.

“This is when the strength of our communities, and their desire for tolerance and cohesion is most needed and most evident. We need to support our faith leaders as they work tirelessly to ensure unity and harmony on our streets and in our neighbourhoods.”