Latest court results for Worksop and Retford areas

The following people from Worksop and surrounding areas have recently appeared before the courts.

Driving

Anna Topping, aged 63, of Albert Road, Retford, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath. She was disqualified from driving for four years. A community order was made with a curfew requirement with electronic monitoring for four weeks. There was also a rehabilitation activity requirement for 20 days, and a victim surcharge of £85.

Andrew Marriott, 34, of West Street, Warsop Vale, admitted driving with 180 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, where the legal limit is 80mg. He was disqualified from driving for 22 months, fined £296 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and costs of £85.

Theft

Martin Heath, 37, of Victoria Square Worksop, admitted stealing chocolate worth £10 from Asda. He also admitted entering Asda and One Stop at Victoria Retail Park and the Canch, Memorial Avenue, Worksop, while the subject of a criminal behaviour order made by Nottinghamshire Magistrates’ Court. He was committed to prison for a total of 50 weeks. Offences committed within a short time of a suspended sentence. He also admitted stealing crisps and a sandwich worth £4 from Asda. He also admitted entering a retail premise while prohibited from doing so by a criminal behaviour order. He was committed to prison for a total of 50 weeks. The offence was deemed so serious because of repeat identical offences in a short time of the suspended sentence.

Samuel Williams, 38, of Kent Close, Worksop, admitted jointly entering as a trespasser and stealing bottles of spirits worth £248.50 from The Cornerhouse, Worksop. He also admitted failing to surrender to custody at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail. He was committed to prison for 12 weeks because of his record and failing to comply with community orders. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £60.

James Kinsey, 31, of Rufford Avenue, Ordsall, admitted stealing two bottles of brandy to the value of £60.48 belonging to Wine Rack, Retford. A community order was made with a drug rehabilitation requirement for six months and a rehabilitation activity requirement. He was ordered to pay compensation of £60.48 and costs of £85.

Callum Jackson, 34, of Valley Road, Bilsthorpe, admitted stealing items worth £66.99 from Boots. He was committed to prison for 18 weeks. The offence was deemed so serious because of his record for similar offending on post sentence supervision and for not complying. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Violence

Robert Layhe, 30, of Cavendish Road, Worksop, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating. He was committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. It was described in court as a nasty attack on a woman who was knocked unconscious in a private dwelling, aggravated by drinks and drugs. A rehabilitation activity requirement of 15 days and 100 hours’ unpaid work requirement were imposed. He was also ordered to pay costs of £620 and compensation of £500.

Robert Lowe, 37, of Hardwick Crescent, Worksop, admitted assaulting a man by beating. He was committed to prison for 13 weeks suspended for 12 months. It was an unprovoked assault sustained and premeditated in a public area. He was ordered to pay compensation of £200, a victim surcharge of £115 and costs of £85.

Aaron Leggett, 24, of Mount Crescent, Warsop, admitted assaulting a woman by beating. A community order was made with a rehabilitation activity requirement and 40 hours’ unpaid work. He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.

Miscellaneous

Ashby Espin, 26, of Cornwall Road, Shireoaks, was found guilty of threatening a woman and damaging a rear door window. He was committed to prison for 12 weeks. Similar offending against same injured parties within a short period of release. A restraining order was made.

Sean Bennett, 33, of Mill Lane, Edwinstowe, admitted being drunk and disorderly. He was fined £60 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30.