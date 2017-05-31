Craggy Elf joined Creswell Crags staff at awards ceremony

Craggy Elf was the guest of honour as staff from Creswell Crags headed down to London to attend the ‘Museums + Heritage Awards’

They were shortlisted for an award after the ‘Craggy Elf’ marketing campaign which involved a visit from a cheeky cave elf called “Craggy”, who visited the Crags at Christmas and got up to mischief by hiding in the caves.

Rachel Wood, Marketing Manager for Creswell Crags, said: “To get shortlisted from the hundreds of entries that were received was a huge achievement for us and it was the first time we have ever been up for a national award.

“We are all very proud of Craggy Elf and we are looking forward to his much anticipated return in December.”