COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

THEFT

Stephen Smyth, 62, of Wellow Road, Ollerton. Stole various items, to the value of £6.95, belonging to WHSmiths. Discharged conditionally for three months. Also ordered to pay £20 in court costs, a £20 victim surcharge and £6.59 in compensation.

VIOLENCE

David Zubicki, 26, of Netherton Road, Worksop. Assaulted a woman and damaged the car of a door belonging to her to the value of £340. Community order made with unpaid work requirement- must complete 80 hours of unpaid work. Also ordered to pay £340 in compensation, £200 court costs and a victim surcharge of £85.

Billy Jay Hellewell, 20, of Norfolk Road, Bircotes. Assaulted two police constables in the execution of their duty. Also committed arson in that, without lawful excuse, destroyed a car by fire. He was also found to be in possession of a quantity of cannabis, a controlled drug of Class B. Fined £100. Also ordered to pay £85 in court costs, £50 in compensation and a £30 victim surcharge.

Crystal Spolander, 44, of Cheapside, Worksop. Assaulted a woman by beating her, thereby occasioning actual bodily harm. Community order made with curfew requirement and electronic monitoring. Restraining order made to protect complainant. Also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £85. Fined £270.

Lauren Jackson, 19, of The Oval, Retford. Assaulted a woman, thereby occasioning actual bodily harm. Community order made with curfew requirement and electronic monitoring. Restraining order made to protect complainant. Also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £85.

MOTORING

Ionut Paval, 29, of No Fixed Address. Drove a car on Sandy Lane, Worksop after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath, namely 72 microgrammes im 100 mililitres of breath, exceeded the legal limit. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for 19 months.

Del Starks, 52, of Raines Avenue, Worksop. Intentionally interfered with a car in such circumstances that it would have been obvious to a reasonable person that to do so would be dangerous. Ordered ti pay £310 in court costs, £100 in compensation and a £60 fine.

Dean Stevens, 38, of Hardwick Road East, Worksop. Drove a motorbike on Furnival Street, Worksop when disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence. Banned from holding or obtaining a licence for a further 12 months. Community order made with 80 hours of unpaid work. Also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Beverley Tate-Brier, 47, of Rotherham Road, Tickhill. Drove a car on Low Road, North Wheatley, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in her breath, namely 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath, exceeded the legal limit. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months. Fined £700. Also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a £70 victim surcharge.

FRAUD

Rachael Lowe, 37, of London Road, Retford. At North Leverton, Retford, committed fraud in that she dishonestly made a false representation, namely reporting to be the account holder to authorise a money transfer, intending to make a gain, namely obtaining monies for herself. Imprisoned for 10 weeks suspended for 18 months. Also ordered to pay £250 in compensation.

Tracey Cousner, 52, of Devonshire Drive, New Houghton. Benefit fraud. Committed to prison for 26 weeks, suspended for two years. Ordered to pay £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

OTHER

Stephen Day, 54, of Highfield, Retford. Possessed a weapon, namely a tazer. Community order made with rehabilitation activity requirement and electronic monitoring. Also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a victim surcharge of £85.