COURT RESULTS: Worksop and Retford

The following people from the Worksop and Retford areas have recently appeared before the courts.

Theft

Lee Richardson, 40, of Ely Close, Worksop. Stole meat products to the value of £19.96 belonging to Farmfoods and entered a retail premises in Worksop town centre in breach of a criminal behaviour order. Committed to prison for eight weeks and pay £19.96 compensation.

Danut Spataru, 30, of Watson Road, Worksop. Stole clothing to the value of £42 belonging to Matalan. Discharged conditionally for six months, £20 victim surcharge and £40 costs.

Keith Coward, 33, of Grafton Street, Worksop. Stole meat to the value of £21.56 belonging to Tesco, several packs of steak to the value of £25 belonging to Sainsburys, confectionary items to the value of £4.72 belonging to Reksio, and assaulted a woman. Committed to prison for a total of 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, £75 compensation and £35 costs.

Motoring

Jamie Bradford, 23, of Gateford Road, Worksop. Driving while disqualified, without an insurance policy and assaulting a man. Committed to prison for a total of four months, licence endorsed with eight points and pay £100 compensation.

Luke Dymyd, 37, of Portland Road, Retford. Speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour. Fined £200, £30 victim surcharge, £60 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Breach

Zion Smith, 20, of Milton Drive, Worksop. Failed to comply with the requirements of community order. Fined £150 and £60 costs.

Christopher Stockdale, 33, of Jubilee Road, Retford. Failed to comply with the requirements of communtiy order. Original order varied and £25 costs.

Assault

Leanne Parish, 27, of Cross Street, Langold. Assaulted a man by beating him. Community order made, carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Daniel Hall, 22, of Clinton Street, Worksop. Assaulted a man and a woman by beating them and used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe violence would be used against them. Community order made, fined £40, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Shaun Nicholson, 48, of Kilton Hill, Worksop. Assaulted a woman by beating her. Fined £600, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Other

Tyler Wilson, 21, of Albert Road, Retford. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress. Community order made, restraining order made, pay £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.